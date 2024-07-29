Venezuela Opposition Rejects Maduro's Election Victory Amid Transparency Concerns

In a dramatic turn of events in Venezuela, the electoral body has officially declared Nicolas Maduro the winner of the recent presidential election, awarding him 51.2 percent of the vote. Despite this, the opposition has vehemently rejected the results, citing widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities. According to Mariëtte Le Roux of the Agence France-Presse, many Venezuelans and international observers are questioning the legitimacy of the election, exacerbating tensions in the capital, Caracas.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for "complete transparency" in the reporting of election results, urging Venezuelan authorities to publish detailed breakdowns by polling stations and to resolve disputes peacefully. This call for transparency is echoed by a coalition of nine Latin American countries, including Argentina and Brazil, which have demanded an independent review of the results. The US and EU have also voiced serious concerns, with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell both advocating for a thorough investigation.

The election, held on July 28, follows a contentious period marked by allegations of electoral manipulation and political intimidation. Popular opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was barred from running, replaced by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who received 44.2 percent of the vote. The results, which also face skepticism from international bodies, come amid Venezuela’s severe economic crisis and political unrest, raising doubts about the election's integrity and the future of democratic processes in the country.

(Sources: Mariëtte Le Roux and other writers for © Agence France-Presse)