‘Transformers One’ in cinemas 18 September 

Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key. Transformers One opens in cinemas on 18 September.

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

