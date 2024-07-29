Tragic Stabbing Attack at Southport Dance Class Claims Two Young Lives

In a devastating incident in Southport, two children have been killed and nine others injured in a brutal stabbing attack at a dance class. The attack occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop, leaving six children in critical condition and two adults injured. The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Cardiff currently living near Southport, has been arrested. Authorities have stated that the attack is not being treated as terror-related and are not seeking any additional suspects.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy described the attack as "ferocious" and praised the bravery of two adults who were injured while trying to protect the children. North West Ambulance Service reported treating 11 casualties, and local supermarkets have mobilized to support the affected families with donations of food and water.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed deep shock over the events, calling them "truly awful" and commending the emergency responders for their professionalism. The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities yet to determine the motive behind the attack. The incident has profoundly impacted the Southport community, which is rallying together in support of the victims and their families.

(Credits: BBC News)