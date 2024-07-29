Tickets now available for BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas

Join BLINKS across the globe to relive the electrifying energy of the global Top 10 tour that captivated 1.8 million fans worldwide and earned BLACKPINK the highest-grossing tour from an Asian act and the highest-grossing tour from a female group in history.

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour supported the chart-topping album, BORN PINK, the first by a K-Pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

In another first, BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] in Cinemas premieres in more than 110 countries, marking the largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group.

Featuring the iconic “Hanok” set that has mesmerized fans and press worldwide, the film showcases an unprecedented production scale, presenting exclusive versions of BLACKPINK’s hit songs unique to this concert. It includes performances from Seoul’s Gocheok Dome alongside footage from cities across the global tour.

WHO:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa

Presented in theaters worldwide Trafalgar Releasing (global, excluding Korea & Japan), CJ 4DPlex (Korea), and AVEX (Japan).

Directed by Yoondong Oh and Geun Min.

WHEN:

BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS will have limited screenings starting July 31.

For showtimes by region visit, BornPinkInCinemas.com.

WHERE:

In addition to standard cinematic formats, fans can experience even more with screenings in ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX special formats.