THE NATIONAL DAY OF EGYPT

Look: H.E. Ahmed Shehabeldin, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of the Philippines, led the annual celebration of Egypt’s Republic Day titled “MY EGYPT 2.0 AND BACK WITH LOVE” on Monday, 29th July, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City. The First Lady of the Philippines, Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, was also present at the celebration. | via Larry Cruz