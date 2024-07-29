SM's Book Nook hosts free activities for kids, vloggers

Book Nook, an open and free library initiative launched by SM Supermalls, held two key events at SM Aura in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, this July. These activities were designed to highlight the importance of literature in child development and to assist vloggers and content creators in enhancing their craft.

Celebrating National Children's Book Day

On July 16, Book Nook, in collaboration with the International Board on Books for Young People - Philippines and the Quezon City Public Library, organized a series of activities for children to mark National Children's Book Day. The event featured a puppet show, storytelling sessions, and read-aloud activities, engaging 40 children and parents from Brgy. East Rembo, Taguig City. The goal was to foster a love for reading and encourage the habit of reading among young participants.

VlogCon by Camerahaus