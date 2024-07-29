SIZE MATTERS - Huge weight difference, flooring slow down Pacquiao

TOKYO, Japan -- There were two factors why kickboxing and MMA practitioner Rukiya Anpo looked like the dominant fighter when he went up against boxing’s one and only eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao over the weekend in Saitama.

First, Anpo came into the three-round exhibition match outweighing the Filipino southpaw by a ton.

They agreed to fight at 152 lbs but by the time they both answered the bell before a colossal crowd at the Saitama Super Arena, Anpo was a lot heavier than Pacquiao.

“He’s just too big,” Pacquiao told DAILY TRIBUNE just before taking the flight back to Manila.

Already armed with a six-inch height advantage over the 5-foot-6 Pacquiao, Anpo entered the bout with the intention of inflicting pain and punishment.

There were reports that Anpo was already a light-heavyweight when he faced Pacquiao, who is even considered a small welterweight.

Buboy Fernandez, the longtime trainer and childhood chum of Pacquiao, could not help but express doubts over Anpo’s brand of mayhem.

“Was he on something?” asked Fernandez, who revealed another reason why Pacquiao could not display his vintage moves.

“The canvas was so thick and soft,” he said, noting how Pacquiao’s footwork was negated by the floor’s cushion.

Since only the Pacquiao fight was for boxing, all 10 other bouts were fought using MMA rules.

The boxing canvas has little padding, enabling boxers to utilize footwork and movement and evade punches with ease.

In the case of Pacquiao against Anpo, thick pads had to be used to protect fighters from getting injured during takedowns.

Still, Pacquiao gave Anpo credit for going the distance with him.

“He boxed well and he’s got a future in boxing,” the 45-year-old Pacquiao said.

As for his immediate future, Pacquiao swears he still has a lot left in the tank but admits he has to train even harder since he is eyeing a ring return in October or November.

“I was just 60 percent tonight (Sunday) so I have to step up the next time,” Pacquiao added.