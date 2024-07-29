Senator Bong Go extends relief efforts to Malabon City

Malabon City, Philippines – Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continued his relief efforts for Typhoon Carina victims by distributing aid to approximately 1,000 families over two days in Malabon City.

From July 27 to 28, Go's Malasakit team, in coordination with Congresswoman Jaye Lacson-Noel, Mayor Jeanie Sandoval, and Vice Mayor Ninong dela Cruz, provided food packs, shirts, and other forms of aid to families in need.

This distribution follows Go's previous efforts in various communities across the National Capital Region and nearby provinces, including Manila, Marikina, Pasig, Caloocan, Navotas, and Rizal province, as well as Hagonoy, Calumpit, and Meycauayan City in Bulacan.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ako ay magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pagasa… sa pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, malalagpasan natin ang anumang pagsubok. Manatili tayong matatag at positibo sa kabila ng mga hamon,” Go stated.

Senator Go is also advocating for stronger disaster management policies. He has filed Senate Bill No. 188 to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), aiming to enhance the nation's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

“We should not settle with makeshift shelters for evacuees nor with just having a coordinating council or creating a task force every time disaster strikes. We must continue to improve mechanisms — from coordination among agencies and LGUs, preposition of goods for relief, evacuation, rescue efforts, and up to rebuilding, recovery and restoration of normalcy — to further protect lives,” he explained.

Additionally, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which aims to establish fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers across the Philippines.

"Ang layunin natin sa pagtataguyod ng mga panukalang batas na ito ay para mas maging handa ang ating mga kababayan sa anumang sakuna. Sa pagtutulungan at pagmamalasakit ng bawat isa, mas mapapabilis natin ang pagbangon mula sa mga pagsubok," Go emphasized.