Senate approves ‘doble plaka’ law amendments

With 22 affirmative votes, zero negative votes and abstentions, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2555 seeking to amend the controversial Republic Act 11235, known as the “Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.”

During Monday’s session, the Senate unanimously agreed to pass the proposed measure aiming to address motorcycle riders’ concerns while ensuring public safety.

Under the bill authored by Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Raffy Tulfo, the controversial “doble plaka” requirement would be removed.

The measure also adjusted penalties by reducing fines to a more reasonable level, capped at P5,000 or P10,000 for most violations.

Instead of requiring larger front plates for motorcycles, the measure advocates for the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for vehicle identification and RFID stickers shall be installed at the front portion of the motorcycles, replacing the original decal plates and ensuring rider safety.

Likewise, it also extended the compliance period for motorcycle owners until 30 June 2025 to renew the registration, and the Land Transportation Office until 31 December 2025, to issue required plates.

Additional changes include new timelines for reporting sales and transfers, provisions for motorcycles sold on installment, and requirements for repossessed motorcycles.