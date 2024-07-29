Senate approves bill amending ‘doble plaka’ law

With 22 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and abstentions, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2555 seeking to amend the controversial Republic Act No. 11235, known as the "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act."

During Monday’s session, the upper chamber unanimously agreed to pass the proposed measure aiming to address motorcycle riders' concerns while ensuring public safety.

Under the bill authored by Senators Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, and Raffy Tulfo, the controversial “doble plaka” requirement would be removed.

Instead of requiring larger front plates for motorcycles,, the measure advocates for the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for vehicle identification.

RFID stickers shall be installed at the front portion of the motorcycles, replacing the original decal plates, and ensuring rider safety.

The measure also adjusted penalties by reducing fines to a more reasonable level, capped at 5,000 or 10,000 pesos for most violations.

Likewise, it also extended the compliance period for motorcycle owners until 30 June 2025 to renew the registration, and the Land Transportation Office until 31 December 2025, to issue required plates.

Additional changes include new timelines for reporting sales and transfers, provisions for motorcycles sold on installment, and requirements for repossessed motorcycles.

The bill also extends the reporting time for lost or stolen plates or RFID stickers to 72 hours and includes provisions to prevent motorcycle seizure if owners can prove they're not at fault for missing identification.

According to Ejercito, one of the authors of the bill, the approval is “another leap forward towards ending the discrimination against the motorcycle-riding community.”

“We have sent a clear message to our people that we hear and take note of their sentiments. Our goal has always been is to craft laws that will truly represent their interests,” he said.

He also extended his gratitude to the motorcycle riders whom he said have been the “backbone of our economy during the pandemic".

“We relied on them—literally and figuratively. It is through these good and beneficial deeds that we want motorcycles and our riders to be associated or remembered—not with crime and violence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino, who sponsored the measure, stressed the importance of balancing public safety with riders' rights.

"It is the humble submission of this representation that a careful balancing of interests is needed to address the legitimate concerns of innocent motorcycle riders by providing them with just and reasonable regulatory policy that will ensure not only their security and safety but also that of the riding community and the right of the state to address rising criminality,” he said.