Seine Pollution Cancels Triathlon Training

The Paris 2024 Olympics has faced another challenge as triathlon training sessions on the Seine have been canceled for the second time. The cancellation came after a weekend of heavy rainfall in Paris led to contamination of the river, which is set to host the triathlon and open water marathon events. According to Raúl Daffunchio Picazo in a report for Inside the Games, the water quality was deemed insufficient for safe training, prompting the cancellation of Monday morning's scheduled session. This follows a similar cancellation of a swim training session on Sunday.

Despite these recent setbacks, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon organizers remain optimistic that the main events will go ahead as planned. The men’s individual triathlon is scheduled for Tuesday at 08:00 CEST, with the women’s event following on Wednesday. The quality of the Seine’s water, which deteriorates with rainfall and overwhelms the city’s sewage system, could still impact the events. Organizers are hopeful that clear weather in the coming days will improve conditions, but additional rain could lead to further complications.

Should the water quality remain below acceptable standards, organizers have the option to postpone events or relocate the swimming legs to Vaires-sur-Marne, a site designated for rowing and canoeing. Although Paris 2024 officials, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, had earlier touted the Seine’s readiness for the Olympics, recent weather conditions have cast uncertainty over this promise. The situation remains dynamic, with final decisions dependent on upcoming weather and water quality assessments.

(By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo, Inside the Games)