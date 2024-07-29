Lost belongings have a way of finding their way back to their owners.

When TikToker Jericho V recently rode a roller coaster at an amusement park in Pampanga, he videoed himself with his mobile phone. When the ride dove from the top of the rails, the gadget slipped from his hands and fell.

From that height, the phone could have broken into pieces upon hitting the ground, but it did not.

Several young men who were drinking liquor near the amusement park picked up the intact phone whose camera was still recording. Appearing on cam, they advised the owner of the phone to hold it well so it won’t fall again and waited for Jericho V to pick it up.

The TikToker later retrieved his phone from the drinking guys and thanked them for handing it over. He posted the recorded video that went viral on TikTok with nearly half a million hearts and more than 53,000 shares to date.

Jericho V said he was glad his phone fell into good hands, GMA News reported.

Meanwhile, airplane passenger Alberto was looking at the runway of Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain from the plane’s window before takeoff when he noticed two suitcases sitting on the tarmac.

Alberto told his aunt who was flying with him early this month that the luggage looked like his and his grandmother’s, according to the New York Post.

He took photos of the luggage before the plane took off. Alberto’s worst fear came when they arrived home in La Manga. His luggage was missing and so was his grandma’s.

He posted on X the photos of their suitcases that were left on the airport tarmac and they went viral with two million views as of 13 July.

The airline realized the blunder and delivered Alberto’s and his grandma’s suitcases to their address soon after. On 15 July, he posted on X photos of the two suitcases that were reunited with them.