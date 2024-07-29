QCPD deploys cops for new school year

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday disclosed that more than 800 police officers were deployed to schools across the city as part of the Oplan Balik-Eskwela for the 2024-2025 school year.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said the deployment aims to ensure a secure and orderly start to classes.

In addition to the police, 757 force multipliers, including barangay peacekeepers, village watchmen, traffic enforcers, and security guards, will also be on duty, Maranan said, adding that the QCPD will also set up 117 Police Assistance Desks to improve response times, he added.

“This robust deployment underscores the QCPD’s proactive approach to community safety,” Maranan said.

To recall, the local government of Quezon City announced that at least 143 schools will start classes on 29 July while 15 others will delay the opening due to the effects of typhoon “Carina.”

Maranan said the police presence will be felt in schools, transportation hubs, and other crowded areas. The initiative also seeks to prevent and address crimes affecting students, teachers, and parents, as well as assist schools recovering from the typhoon.

“We want to ensure that every school in Quezon City can open safely and smoothly,” Maranan said.

“Oplan Balik-Eskwela will not only protect schools but also help those affected by typhoon “Carina” in their recovery efforts,” he added.