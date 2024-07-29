PSA-7 urges establishments to honor National ID

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7) warned yesterday that establishments failing to recognize the National ID will face penalties of P500,000.

PSA-7 Regional Director Engr. Ariel E. Florendo stated during the Kapihan SA Bagong Pilipinas that all three forms of the ID system must be equally acknowledged by all establishments.

Recently, PSA introduced the digital national ID, creating three variants of the National ID: the physical ID, the printable e-PhilID, and the digital ID.

Florendo explained that the digital ID, the latest variant, can be stored on registrants' mobile devices to facilitate seamless service delivery as more Filipinos acquire their PhilIDs and printable e-PhilIDs.

As of 25 April 2024, PSA-7 has successfully registered 6.8 million individuals in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor, achieving a 96 percent registration rate.