Project LAWA at BINHI now a SoNA program

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday expressed elation after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made special mention of the agency’s Project LAWA at BINHI in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) last Monday (22 July).

“Our small idea is now a SONA program. This means Project LAWA at BINHI will have an upgrade, including internal measurement outcomes,” Gatchalian said.

Projects LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), aims to create climate and disaster-resilient communities for sustainable development through the construction of water reservoirs to help farmers meet the challenges of the dry spell.

Gatchalian said Projects LAWA at BINHI will no longer be simply a cash-for-work program which is being done in the areas where the project has been implemented.

“We need outcomes that can be measured for LAWA and BINHI. Hindi na lang kasi siya cash-for-work,” he said.

The DSWD chief said one of the upgrade for Projects LAWA at BINHI for the institutionalization of the Program through an Executive Order or development of a Memorandum Circular for the program’s implementation.

“Another upgrade is to seek funding from the Green Climate Fund,” Gatchalian said.