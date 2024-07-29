‘Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11’ premieres with 15 new housemates

The iconic “Bahay ni Kuya” officially reopened its doors for the launch of Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11, introducing its newest set of housemates ready to take on Kuya’s tasks, share their inspiring stories and vie to become the next big winner of ABS-CBN’s long-running reality competition.

Out of 35,906 hopefuls from on-ground and online auditions, only 15 made the cut to enter the iconic Big Brother house for its 11th season.

In the previous week, the first five hopefuls were announced through “StarHunt: The Audition Show.” Among the first five are the “Determined Daughter ng Camarines Sur” Therese Villamor, the “Astig Volleybae ng Pampanga” Dylan Yturralde, the “Maabilidancing Dong ng South Cotabato” Binsoy Namoca, the “Singing Gwapa ng Cebu” Kai Montinola and the “Charming Crooner ng London” Jarren Garcia.

The show then introduced the remaining in its premiere last 20 July, with the “Sporty-Go-Lucky Kuya ng Camarines Norte” Marc Nanninga Jr., the “Cheerfu-Langga ng Cebu” Rain Celmar, the “Lola-loving Apo ng Occidental Mindoro” Kanata Tapia, the “Ma-cute-lit na Raketera ng General Santos” Kolette Madelo and the “Poginsyanong Pilo-ToBe ng Quezon” JM Ibarra.

Following them are the “Optimistic Ate ng Dumaguete” Jas Dudley-Scales, the “Mombitious Chikadora ng Lithuania” Noime Steikunas, the “Seamanluluto ng Bacolod” Brx Ruiz, plus its 2-in-1 housemates the “Charismatic Partner ng Taguig” Dingdong Bahan and the “Go-Getter Partner ng Manila” Patrick Ramirez.

Now inside the Big Brother house, they are about to embark on Kuya’s latest series of tasks that will challenge their character and camaraderie within 100 days.

However, during their initial stay, the 15 hopefuls are immediately put to the test as Kuya announced that they are staying in as house guests and only 11 will remain to be hailed as the official housemates of PBB Gen 11.

As the show kicks off its newest season, PBB then showed appreciation to its co-presenting brands for mounting the latest season of the long-running Kapamilya reality series — with Cream Silk and Ponds as the on-ground and online audition partner, Maya as the official voting partner, and Lazada as its livestream partner.

Find out the latest happenings inside Kuya’s iconic house in Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11, hosted by Kim Chiu, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, Melai Cantiveros and Bianca Gonzalez, airing Mondays to Fridays at 10:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and iWantTFC.

PBB also airs every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC and TV5.