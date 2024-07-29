No fishing ban yet in Bataan — BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Monday that no fishing ban has been raised yet on areas affected by the oil spill in Bataan following the sinking of motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova.

“Yesterday, our people were there on the ground. They saw that the fishing operations were normal as they were fishing near Ground Zero. So, their operations were normal.” BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera told DAILY TRIBUNE.

He said the BFAR collected fish samples from Bataan on Sunday, which underwent a laboratory sensory evaluation.

“The fish samples showed negative traces of oil spills. For now, as we speak, we don't have a recommended fishing ban yet,” he said.





On Thursday, the Philippine-flagged industrial oil tanker MT Terra Nova capsized and caused an oil spill off the coast of Bataan.

The tanker, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel, was reportedly heading to Iloilo when it capsized 3.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point in Limay.

Based on the latest assessment, BFAR said the oil spill-affected regions are Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon.

Briguera said BFAR intervention is done in stages, adding that, currently, the agency is in the assessment stage.

“If we really don't want the oil spill to spread, we should be there to assist in the relief operations for the affected fishermen. After the relief operations, we will go to the rehab [stage] to provide support so that our fishermen can have an alternative livelihood,” the BFAR chief said.

Of the 17 crewmen on the sunken tanker, one died, while the rest were all rescued.

The Philippine Coast Guard started collecting oil on Friday to prevent oil spills from further spreading.

On Saturday, an inter-agency task force was created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the oil spill.