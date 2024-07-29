No fishing ban yet due to oil spill

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Monday no fishing ban has been imposed in areas affected by the oil spill in Bataan following the sinking of the motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova.

“Yesterday, our people were there on the ground.They saw that the fishing operations were normal as they were fishing near Ground Zero. So, their operations were normal,” BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said.

He said the BFAR collected fish samples from Bataan on Sunday, which underwent a laboratory sensory evaluation.

“The fish samples showed negative traces of the oil spill. For now, as we speak, we have not recommended a fishing ban yet,” Briguera said.

The Philippine-flagged industrial oil tanker MT Terra Nova capsized on Thursday, causing an oil spill off the coast of Bataan.

The tanker, carrying 1.4-million liters of industrial fuel, was reportedly heading to Iloilo when it capsized 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Limay.

The BFAR said the oil spill has affected regions including Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon. Briguera noted that a BFAR intervention is done in stages, starting with an assessment.

Of the 17 crewmen on the sunken tanker, one died while the rest were rescued. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) started collecting oil on Friday to prevent a further spread.

On Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. created an inter-agency task force to address the oil spill.

Sealing valves

PCG Lt. Commodore Mark John Encina reported Monday that a total of 14 valves inside the sunken vessel had been sealed by the salvor as of 29 July.

“We are hoping to seal 24 valves during an underwater capping today. The operation is 24/7. The weather is fair in Bataan, and we are confident that we can finish the sealing and start siphoning the cargo by Tuesday,” Encina told reporters.

Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. mobilized siphoning equipment to extract at least 300,000 liters of industrial fuel oil. “At least 50,000 liters of IFO are targeted to be siphoned per day,” Encina said.

He said the oil sheen and minimal oil spill, formed by the combination of the IFO and diesel from the engine of the Terra Nova, now cover a radius of two to four miles to the southeast, smaller than the 12-14 kilometers reported by the Philippine Space Agency on Saturday.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) held a joint meeting on Monday in Pampanga to address the oil spill. DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. presided over the meeting attended by Bataan Governor Joet Garcia, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda and national and regional disaster risk reduction committees.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor suggested a fishing ban within a 4-kilometer radius of the oil spill, although this was rejected by Pampanga 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc who emphasized the need for a study on the impact of a ban on local fishermen.