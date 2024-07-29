New IBF champ deserves a break

TOKYO, Japan — Any aspiring fighter must learn from Pedro Taduran’s work ethic.

The newly-crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king told DAILY TRIBUNE that his three-month preparation aimed at dethroning Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka was like no other.

“The training camp was extraordinary,” Taduran said moments after winning by ninth-round stoppage in Otsu City on Sunday.

“We didn’t waste a single day because we all knew the champion was exceptional and to beat him, we have to be at our best.”

Taduran turned to his signature volume punching and staying power in overwhelming Shigeoka in their scheduled 12-rounder.

But Taduran, who is in his second reign as IBF 105-lb champion, admitted to being hurt during one of their furious exchanges.

But since he was in tip-top form, he shook it off and continued his relentless pursuit of the title, throwing heavy blows to the head and body until Shigeoka was rescued by the referee.

“I felt groggy a couple of times but because I was so determined to win and I was in excellent condition, I recovered quickly,” said the Albay native.

When the mushroom cloud dissipated, Shigeoka’s face was battered and bruised pulp courtesy of Taduran’s non-stop punching.

His sensational win on enemy territory made Taduran just the second reigning world champion after Melvin Jerusalem.

Taduran expects to make the first defense of the crown before the year ends but if he can have his way, he would like to face Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico, the World Boxing Organization titleholder.

“Even before I won this title, my goal had been to unify all the titles,” Taduran said.

But boxing’s going to take a back seat in the next few weeks since Taduran is going to go on a break.

“I sacrificed a lot in this camp so I will go home to our province and relax a bit with my wife and son.”

Indeed, no one deserves a break more than the Philippines’ newest conquering hero.