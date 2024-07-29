Manila LGU honors grandparents

The local government of Manila has urged the city’s residents to show appreciation for their grandparents and the elderly over the weekend, coinciding with the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly.

“Manila is where it is today because of the hard work and sacrifices of our senior citizens,” Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a social media post. “They have given the best years of their lives to our city’s progress.”

The mayor expressed gratitude for the contributions of Manila’s older residents and encouraged residents to show their love and respect by spending quality time with them.

Meanwhile, Lacuna visited several schools in Manila on the first day of classes to observe the learning environment and interact with students.

Accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Lacuna distributed school supplies and encouraged students to study hard and strive for a brighter future.

During her visit to Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School, Lacuna stressed the importance of taking care of school facilities.

“This school is yours. Treat it like your second home,” Lacuna said. “Avoid writing on walls and keep the restrooms clean. Remember, many more students will be using this school in the future.”

The mayor also urged students to listen to their teachers and make their parents proud. She assured the students that the city government is committed to providing them with the resources they need to succeed.

“Education is the key to a better life,” Lacuna said. “I urge you to finish your studies.”