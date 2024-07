Magnificent 7 and various transportation groups hold a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, 29 July 2024, to express their strong objections to Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero's statements that he supports the proposal to suspend the government's jeepney modernization program citing the need for a review to avoid jeopardizing the livelihoods of jeepney drivers and operators. ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







(July 29 2024)…………Magnificent 7 and various transportation group organizations held a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, July 29, 2024, to express their strong objections to Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero stated on Tuesday that he supports a proposal to suspend the government's jeepney modernization program, citing the need for a review to avoid jeopardizing the livelihoods of jeepney drivers and operators……..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR