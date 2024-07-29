LTO inspects damaged offices

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Monday that it has inspected agency offices battered by typhoon “Carina,” with the Cainta Extension Office in Rizal suffering the most severe damage.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II also commended LTO personnel for their dedication despite the challenges posed by the storm. Employees at the inspected offices were seen cleaning up and salvaging documents and equipment.

“The typhoon’s impact was severe, but it won’t hinder our unity in restoring operations and serving the public,” Mendoza said.

In addition to Cainta, Mendoza visited LTO offices in San Mateo, Rizal. He advised regional and district office heads to be lenient with employees severely affected by the typhoon and ordered an accounting of those needing assistance.

“We are one LTO family. We must understand those who cannot report to work due to Carina’s effects and help each other during these difficult times,” Mendoza said.

Under the guidance of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Mendoza pledged support for affected LTO offices to resume operations. Clients of damaged offices can be accommodated at nearby LTO locations to maintain services.