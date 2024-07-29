Lonely Planet lists Siargao top destination

Australia-based travel guidebook Lonely Planet has chosen Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte as the best island destination among seven Southeast Asian contenders.

Siargao was followed by Amed in Bali, Indonesia; Cao Bang in Vietnam; Khao Sok National Park in Thailand; Luang Prabang, Laos; Penang, Malaysia; and Gili Air, Indonesia.

With this, the Department of Tourism said the citation reflects the indisputable beauty of the island, from its famous surfing spots to its pristine beaches and lively local culture.

“Siargao is a destination that balances adventure and excitement with tranquility and sustainability, catering to all types of travelers. The acknowledgment given to Siargao is a victory for the island and its people and is a proud moment for the entire country,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said on Monday.

“This underscores the growing global appreciation for the Philippines’ diverse and breathtaking landscapes, our culture’s richness, and our people’s warmth and love,” she added.

Frasco said the DoT extended its heartfelt gratitude to Lonely Planet for the honor, and to all travelers and locals who make Siargao a “truly unique destination to love.”

She said the achievement motivates the DoT to continue promoting sustainable tourism while preserving the natural wonders of the archipelago, adding, “whether you’re a seasoned traveler or planning your next great escape, we invite you to Siargao.”

The DoT chief described Siargao as an island where “every wave, every sunset, and every smile leaves an indelible mark on the heart.”

As a travel guidebook publisher founded in Australia in 1973, Lonely Planet has printed over 150 million books.