Go encourages diabetes awareness

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the importance of raising awareness about diabetes during Diabetes Awareness Week, organized by the Philippine Center for Diabetes Education Foundation Inc. last Sunday, 28 July at the Civic Hall in Festival Mall, Muntinlupa City.

With the theme “BEWARE! Be Aware of Diabetes! More Learnings on Diabetes Care,” the event saw active participation and fervent support from various doctors, diabetes clubs, patients and other health advocates.

Congressman Anthony “Tony” Golez Jr., who attended on behalf of Senator Go, conveyed the senator’s strong commitment to diabetes education and care. In his message, Go commended the organizers and expressed his solidarity in supporting diabetes care initiatives nationwide.

“In our continuous journey towards better health education and management, the role of each participant today — doctors, medical professionals, members of diabetes clubs and advocates — is invaluable. Your dedication fuels our collective effort to combat the perils of diabetes and to foster a healthier nation,” he remarked.

Go emphasized that diabetes is a serious disease that should not be overlooked. He urged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles to prevent the onset of diabetes. “It’s crucial that we maintain a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and undergo regular check-ups to avoid this life-threatening disease,” Go stated emphasizing that prevention is better than cure.

To avoid diabetes, it is recommended to maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, monitor blood sugar levels regularly especially if you have a family history of diabetes, avoid excessive consumption of sugary foods and beverages, and stay informed about the symptoms and risk factors of diabetes.

The senator affirmed his continued support for more initiatives, particularly in rural areas where awareness is limited. “We must raise awareness to ensure that more people are well-informed about diabetes care and prevention,” he said.

“Let us remember the power of informed choices and community support in tackling health issues. It is not just about managing a condition but about transforming lives through awareness and proactive engagement,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Go furthered his commitment to assisting victims of typhoon “Carina” by extending his relief efforts to Malabon City, benefiting around a thousand families over two days.

From 27 to 28 July, in coordination with Congresswoman Jaye Lacson-Noel, Mayor Jeanie Sandoval and Vice Mayor Ninong dela Cruz, Go’s Malasakit team distributed food packs, shirts and other forms of aid to around 1,000 families.

The relief distribution in Malabon City closely follows previous efforts in various communities across the National Capital Region and nearby provinces, including Manila, Marikina, Pasig, Caloocan, Navotas and Rizal province, as well as Hagonoy, Calumpit and Meycauayan City in Bulacan.