Denial of National ID to be penalized

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7) warned yesterday establishments which fail to recognize the National ID will be penalized P500,000.

PSA-7 regional director Engr. Ariel E. Florendo said during the Kapihan Sa Bagong Pilipinas, that all three forms of the ID system shall be equally acknowledged in all establishments.

Recently, PSA introduced digital national ID, which made the national ID with three variants.

The first is the physical ID and second, the printable e-PhilID.

Florendo explained that the digital ID was introduced as the latest variant and can be stored on the registrant’s mobile devices, aiming to facilitate seamless service delivery as more Filipinos acquire their PhilIDs and printable e-PhilIDs.

As of April 2024, PSA-7 has successfully registered 6.8 million individuals in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Florendo cited this as 96 percent achievement.