DBM: No misuse of funds

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced on Monday that the government is taking steps to prevent misuse of the unprogrammed appropriations fund for the upcoming fiscal year.

This fund, amounting to over P150 billion, serves as a reserve for unexpected expenses.

The unprogrammed fund for fiscal year 2025 is set at P158.67 billion, a significant decrease from the P281.91 billion allocated this year. These funds are a safety net for emergencies and unforeseen events, according to the DBM.

Pangandaman stressed that the government is committed to strict control over these funds. Projects awaiting approval from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) as of 31 March 2024, will be included in the unprogrammed appropriations.

The contingent fund, a portion of the unprogrammed fund, will remain at P13 billion, consistent with previous years. This fund is highly regulated and can only be used for specific urgent needs, such as legal obligations, new agency requirements, and critical government operations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education National Employees’ Union (DepEd-NEU) is urging the government to improve working conditions for non-teaching personnel as it believes that these employees, who play a crucial role in the education system, deserve career advancement opportunities and increased staffing levels.

DepEd-NEU president Domingo Alidon highlighted the growing workload of non-teaching staff and called for equal treatment compared to teaching personnel. The union is proposing a clear career path for administrative staff and increased positions at the school level to address the growing demands of the education sector.