DBM declines civilian agencies' request for secret funds

Various civilian agencies had requested—but were declined—to have confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) under the proposed P6.352 trillion budget next year of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed this to reporters in a press conference following the turnover of the 2025 National Expenditure Program to the House of Representatives on Monday morning.

“The DBM received a total of P11.39 billion, of which confidential is P5.22 billion, [and] intelligence is P6.17B. [That’s] total proposal for CIF,” she said.

However, the DBM chief clarified that only P10.29 billion was approved, with P4.37 will go to confidential expenses. The remaining P5.92 billion will be earmarked for intelligence expenses.

Next year’s CIF saw a 16 percent decrease from the current year, according to Pangandaman.

The Defense department and its attached agencies, including the Philippine Army and the Philippine Airforce, will account for the biggest chunk of the CIF at P1.8 billion. Of the total, P1.7 billion will go to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The second highest CIF will be allotted to the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency amounting to P991.20 million.

The Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are, likewise, poised to receive P806.03 million and P500 million CIF allocation, respectively.

The Department of Justice will also receive CIF to the tune of P579 million, which will be divided among the Office of Justice Secretary, Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Immigration, and Office of Solicitor General.

Roughly P79.5 million CIF, meanwhile, will be split between the Department of Finance, Bureau of Customs, and Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The Office of Transportation Secretary and the Philippine Coast Guard will also get P405 million CIF.

Offices under the Executive Department will also be earmarked a P1.8 billion CIF, P60 million of which will be allocated for the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Meanwhile, P7.5 million will go to the Anti-Money Laundering Council, while P4 million will be reserved for the Games and Amusement Board.

The Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, and Commission and Human Rights will also be given CIF allocation in the amount of P51.4 million, P10 million, and P1 million, respectively.

Last year, the awarding of CIF to civilian agencies that have nothing to do with surveillance drew backlash from various progressive groups, including opposition lawmakers, which later resulted in budget realignment.

Among the agencies that were stripped of CIF was the Office of Vice President Sara Duterte, which eventually resulted in a word war between the Dutertes and members of the House.