DA, URC ink 5-year deal boosting Phl potato industry

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and Gokongwei-led Universal Robina Corp. (URC) inked on Monday a five-year agreement strengthening collaborative efforts to bolster the local potato industry.

The Sustainable Potato Program (SPP), a joint project of DA and URC, is aimed at increasing the yield of potato farmers in the country through the establishment of reliable seed systems, capacitating potato grower organizations, and boosting their revenues.

In a statement, DA said URC upscaled the project and expanded production areas in the Cordilleras, Bukidnon, and Davao provinces in partnership with the United Potato Producers of Benguet and Mountain Province and other farmers’ associations.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel said that since its inception in 2019, SPP has 'exemplified the power of public-private partnerships in driving positive change.’

“This agreement solidifies our shared commitment to improve access to quality planting materials, enhance potato production practices and technology, boost local sufficiency, and ultimately uplift farmers en route to a sustainable future,” he added.



URC previously distributed around 506 metric tons (MT) of high-quality potato seeds nationwide, which were planted on 202 hectares of land under the auspices of the SPP.

It yielded an estimated total of 23,000 MT, generating a gross income of P920 million for 14 farmer organizations.

DA said farmer-beneficiaries of the program will be selected through capacity building, training in good agricultural practices, seed multiplication, pest and disease management, storage, handling, and marketing.

URC, the first "Philippine multinational," is among the largest branded snack food and beverage companies in the country. Among its snack brands are potato chips which are marketed globally.