Commission-free rides for typhoon-stricken Angkas bikers

To cushion the impact of the recent weather disturbances on some of its partners, motorcycle taxi service provider Angkas has implemented temporary measures to support bikers.

Angkas said on Monday that it allowed some bikers to retain the entire fare for a day under an initiative dubbed as “Signal Zero”—providing much-needed financial relief as they recover from the typhoon’s impact.

The bike taxi firm said it also provided complimentary motorcycle repairs at the Tagumpay Center for those whose bikes suffered damage due to the rain.

“Our bikers are part of our family. It's crucial to look after our family, particularly through challenging periods like what we're experiencing. I hope that our actions have offered them some relief and encouragement to recover from the aftermath of Typhoon Carina,” Angkas CEO George Royeca said in a press statement.

Immediately after the typhoon, Royeca said he mobilized his team to hold welfare checks. It extended aid to over 1000 biker families within Pasay, Manila, and Taguig cities.

The support included the distribution of rain gear, financial aid, grocery supplies, and Xteer engine oil to the riders.

According to the weather bureau, the super typhoon Carina dumped more rain than tropical storm Ondoy in September 2009.

In its latest bulletin, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council confirmed the death of 10 people and noted that it is still validating reports on the death of 18 others due to the combined effects of typhoon Carina, the southwest monsoon, and tropical depression Butchoy.