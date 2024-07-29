Comelec deactivates over 5-M voters

The deactivated voters have exceeded five million, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported over the weekend.

In a Viber message to reporters, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said a total of 5,105,191 voters have been deactivated.

Garcia said the registrations were deactivated because of death, failure to vote in the last two elections, and double or multiple registrations.

Other reasons include the loss of Filipino citizenship and court decisions.

The poll body also deleted a total of 248,972 voters as of 15 April.

Garcia also reported that since the start of registration until 20 July, the poll body had received 409,329 applications for reactivation.