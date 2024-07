LOOK: Teachers clean classrooms and segregate damaged school supplies from useful ones at Masambong High School in Quezon City on Monday, 29 July 2024. The school postponed its class opening to make way for its cleanup activity following the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon. The local government also sent personnel to help in rehabilitating the school in time for its slated opening on 5 August. ANALY LABOR

