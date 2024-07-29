Chua: RJ is like young LA

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel team manager Alfrancis Chua believes that RJ Abarrientos will be an integral part of their future in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Chua said he sees Abarrientos to be like LA Tenorio when he was still starting in the league in 2006 following a successful season at Ateneo de Manila University.

He said he likes Abarrientos skills and attitude, prompting them to offer him a

three-year contract after taking him with the third pick in the recent PBA Annual Rookie Draft.

“It was a smooth transaction. He would casually laugh earlier but he’s so excited to play for Ginebra,” said Chua, adding that they will tag Abarrientos along when they see action in an exhibition match in Taiwan against reigning P. League+ champion New Taipei Kings on Wednesday.

“His confidence? Well, he’s the only one I’ve seen who has confidence and foresight on what’s going to happen to the team. He’s like LA Tenorio.”

Abarrientos’ arrival is some sort of a transition for the Kings as the 40-year-old Tenorio is already in the twilight of his playing career. In fact, Tenorio is now sitting on the bench as assistant coach, including at Gilas Pilipinas during the 19th Asian Games, signaling that his playing days are already numbered.

Aside from Tenorio winding down his career, Ginebra’s ace playmaker Scottie Thompson is also sidelined with a back injury, giving Abarrientos a clear and definite role in the team’s backcourt rotation.

Chua said Abarrientos’ experience playing in the Korean Basketball League and Japan B. League will be a big boost to his rookie stint with the league’s most popular team.

“With the experience he has overseas, he’s elite. His confidence is something else,” Chua said.

“The practices are brighter since we have new faces. Hopefully the team does well.”