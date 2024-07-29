Choreography of award-winning professionals to be staged

Aspiring Filipino artists are set to perform the original choreographies of renowned dance professionals in the showcase BPAD in Motion: Versatility. The 90-minute production will feature innovative pieces in ballet, contemporary jazz, and street by iconic Filipino dancers Tony Fabella and Maria Elena Laniog Perez, veteran danseur Luther Perez and Ballet Philippines soloist Gia Gequinto.

The mixed-bill repertoire will include the pieces of Mycs Villoso, De La Salle University Manila Dance Company artistic director; Madonna Tinoy, JJZA Media Production Services Production associate; and Kim Clarete and Finina Lava, industry practitioners and educators. Under the direction and guidance of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Dance Program chairperson Nina Anonas, the skills and abilities of 33 learners from the Dance Program of the Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance will be shown.

The talents include Natalia Sophia Armovit, Justine Ausan, Diana Margaret Borbon, Francheska Cervantes, Daniel Cheng, Angela Doloroso, Kyla Enano, Larry Esguerra, Alyssi Lynnett Fandiño, Precious Fermil, Mary Julia Gillego, Miranda Catherine Gillego, Stephanie Nicole Gorre, Daryl Grenas, Melchizedek Lacao and Jaybee Larioza. Completing the roster are Maria Adrianna Lim, Krisalyn Llemit, Margarita Astrud Malapad, Cyan Jade Mendiola, Rosemaria Brigette Naul, Gabrielle Nipales, Keisha Ogawa, Maria Erica Pazcoguin, Janz Pondoc, Macky Recto, Rica Silva, Lorayne Toledo, Red Skye Tonog, John Valencia, James Gabriel Velasquez, Priscilla Marie Villar, and Lia Viña.

The event is as a fundraising campaign to support the emerging prime movers who will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Singapore Challenge Cup competition. BPAD in Motion: Versatility will be staged from 9 to 10 August at 6 p.m., at the fifth-floor Theater of the Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. Tickets are available at P450. Interested participants may register at https://rb.gy/9v8o4c.