China warns US, Japan to 'stop creating imaginary enemies'

Beijing on Monday warned the United States and Japan to "stop creating imaginary enemies" after the countries lashed out against China's actions in the South China Sea in Tokyo talks.

"We strongly urge the US and Japan to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop creating imaginary enemies," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Following talks in the Japanese capital on Sunday, the US and the hosts slammed Beijing's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea while also condemning Russia's growing military cooperation with China and North Korea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts "reiterated their strong objections to the PRC's unlawful maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed features, and threatening and provocative activities in the South China Sea", a joint statement said, using an acronym for China.

China's "destabilizing actions in this region include unsafe encounters at sea and in the air, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resources exploitation, as well as the dangerous use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels", the communique added.

They accused China of "intensifying attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea" and that Chinese "foreign policy seeks to reshape the international order for its own benefit at the expense of others".

China's Lin on Monday said the joint statement "disregards facts, mixes up right and wrong maliciously attacks China's foreign policy".

He added the communique "crudely meddles in China's internal affairs, maliciously attacks and smears China on maritime issues, makes thoughtless remarks on China's normal military development and defence policy, exaggerates and kicks up a fuss about the China threat, and maliciously hypes up regional tensions".

"China deplores and firmly opposes this," Lin said.