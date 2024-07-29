Chery Tiggo, Creamline clash in blockbuster duel

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Galeries Tower

3 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

5 p.m. — Nxled vs PLDT

After last Thursday’s postponement, the Pool A teams are eager to unleash their pent-up energy, setting the stage for three intense face-offs in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena on Tuesday.

At 3 p.m., Chery Tiggo and Creamline are set to deliver the kind of game fans have come to expect from two of the league’s top teams.

Meanwhile, the 5 p.m. encounter between PLDT and Nxled should also rank high on the list of thrilling matches, given the two teams’ compositions and their drive to excel in this mid-season conference organized by Sports Vision.

Despite losing their first two matches, Farm Fresh and Galeries Tower are both geared up for a fierce showdown, eager to secure their first victory and build the momentum needed in this highly competitive tournament featuring 12 teams divided into two groups.

Under the tournament format, the top three teams from Pool A will face the bottom three teams from Pool B and vice versa after the first-round eliminations, with the top eight advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

This makes every game crucial for each team’s campaign, with the Crossovers and the High Speed Hitters aiming for their third consecutive victories to maintain their lead in Pool A.

Chery Tiggo is not only looking to extend its winning streak but also to preserve its unbeaten start, following shutout victories over Farm Fresh and Nxled. These wins highlight their determination to claim the championship after finishing fourth in the recent All-Filipino Conference.

The Crossovers’ impressive start is notable as it comes without three of their mainstays — top hitter Eya Laure and defensive specialist Jen Nierva, who are still with Alas Pilipinas, and EJ Laure, who is sidelined by injury.