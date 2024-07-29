Cebu Pacific resumes Iloilo-HK direct flights

Budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) is set to resume direct flights between Iloilo and Hong Kong in October, offering a faster and more affordable way for travelers from the City of Smiles to visit one of Asia’s most popular shopping and foodie paradises.

Beginning on 27 October, CEB will fly four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from Iloilo to Hong Kong.

Additionally, flights from Hong Kong to Iloilo will also operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“With the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, CEB will be the only airline operating international flights from Iloilo. We hope that this will make air travel more affordable and accessible to a wider range of passengers in the Visayas region,” Candice Iyog, CEB chief marketing and customer experience officer, said.

Iyog stated that in the past, travelers from Iloilo had to schedule connecting flights from Manila and spent up to 12 hours traveling to Hong Kong with layovers.

Less than 3-hour flight

Passengers on CEB’s direct international flights from Iloilo do not need to pay for an extra stop or wait at another airport during their layover.

Passengers can travel to Hong Kong from Iloilo in less than three hours, saving up to nine hours of travel time.

When choosing round-trip airfare instead of connecting flights to Hong Kong, travelers from Iloilo may also save up to 20 percent.

To add excitement to the routes resumption, CEB travelers will be able to book flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong for P1 for the basic fare, which does not include fees or surcharges until 31 July. The dates of travel are set for 27 October to 29 March 2025.