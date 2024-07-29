CCW asks Marcos to address alleged Customs corruption

The Citizen Crime Watch (CCW) has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to take action against alleged corruption within the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

CCW National President Diego Magpantay claims that corruption persists at the bureau, citing allegations of a P500-million recycling scheme involving seized vape products. According to BOC sources, IO3 Paul Pacunayen, Chief of CIIS-IPRD, and Port of Manila Collector Rizalino Torralba are accused of issuing a “safe-keeping order” to a preferred condemnation facility. This order allegedly bypassed the Office of the Commissioner, leading to concerns that the seized products are being recycled or sold without the Commissioner’s knowledge.

CCW is urging BOC leadership to re-inventory the RCU Condemnation warehouse where the vapes were stored to verify if the products have been resold. The group also fears that similar mismanagement could affect the P11 billion worth of counterfeit products recently seized in Binondo.

The CCW argues that the Marcos administration should prioritize tackling corruption within Customs, noting that widespread bribery has emboldened smugglers. Last week, authorities conducted a major operation in Binondo, Manila, where they seized P11 billion worth of fake products.

Reports from BOC insiders to CCW suggest that BOC officials may issue another Mission Order for these counterfeit goods, which could be transported for safekeeping to RCU using the same controversial method as the vape operation.