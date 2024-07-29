METRO

Book Nook takes spotlight

Book Nook, an initiative of SM Supermalls, aims to foster a love of reading and provide a community space for book lovers
A young reader participates in Book Nook's free literacy events
A young reader participates in Book Nook's free literacy events

Book Nook held events this month to promote literacy and content creation in partnership with the International Board on Books for Young People-Philippines and Quezon City Public Library.

It hosted a children’s activity last 16 July to celebrate National Children’s Book Day. About 40 children and parents from Taguig City participated in puppet shows, storytelling and read-alouds.

On 20 July, Book Nook partnered with Camerahaus for a vlogging conference. More than 600 people attended the event, which featured tips from experienced content creators.

Book Nook, an initiative of SM Supermalls, aims to foster a love of reading and provide a community space for book lovers. The bookstore has a branch in SM Aura in Taguig City and plans to open another in The Podium in Mandaluyong City.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph