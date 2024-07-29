Book Nook takes spotlight

Book Nook held events this month to promote literacy and content creation in partnership with the International Board on Books for Young People-Philippines and Quezon City Public Library.

It hosted a children’s activity last 16 July to celebrate National Children’s Book Day. About 40 children and parents from Taguig City participated in puppet shows, storytelling and read-alouds.

On 20 July, Book Nook partnered with Camerahaus for a vlogging conference. More than 600 people attended the event, which featured tips from experienced content creators.

Book Nook, an initiative of SM Supermalls, aims to foster a love of reading and provide a community space for book lovers. The bookstore has a branch in SM Aura in Taguig City and plans to open another in The Podium in Mandaluyong City.