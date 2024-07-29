BLACKBURN TO ‘RUNAWAY’ IN NEW SINGLE

Former Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 housemate Rob Blackburn who now goes by the mononym Blackburn bravely takes a chance on love in his second single “Runaway.”

Blackburn composed the romantic song, which tells the story of a woman who’s forced to be engaged in a loveless marriage and a man who’s willing to break her free and run away with her to forge their own destiny.

“This is one of my most passionate projects. You are all about to listen to what I like to call romantic emo,” Blackburn described in his X (formerly Twitter) post.

The OPM ballad was produced by StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos.

In 2021, he participated in PBB where he finished as fourth big placer. He also ventured into acting starring in various Pie Channel series such as The Chosen One and Eat Pray Love. As a recording artist, he released his debut single “Biyernes ng Gabi” under StarPop last May.

Check out Blackburn’s new single “Runaway” available on various streaming platforms. For more details, follow StarPop on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.