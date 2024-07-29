PERSONALITIES

Bini & ENHYPEN: A Cross-Cultural K-Pop and P-Pop Celebration at KCON LA 2024

In an electrifying showcase at KCON LA 2024, Filipino pop sensation Bini and South Korean boy band ENHYPEN dazzled fans with their remarkable performances. Bini, known for their chart-topping hits and dynamic presence, kicked off the festival’s pre-show with their latest single, "Cherry on Top." Their performance not only highlighted their impressive musical growth but also cemented their place as pioneers in the P-pop scene. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN, renowned for their global success and recent Billboard triumphs, captivated the crowd with their main program set, including a spirited rendition of their hit "XO."

The highlight of the event came with a viral TikTok moment, where Bini members Colet, Stacey, and Sheena joined ENHYPEN in an exuberant "XO" dance challenge. Fans were thrilled to see their favorite K-pop and P-pop idols sharing the stage and collaborating in such a fun, engaging way. This historic crossover not only celebrated their individual successes but also fostered a unique connection between Filipino and Korean pop cultures, creating a memorable experience for fans worldwide.

As both groups continue to break new ground—Bini with their recent "Cherry on Top" release and ENHYPEN with their ongoing global tour—this event stands as a testament to the power of music to unite diverse cultures and fan bases.

