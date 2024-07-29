Biles dazzles in Olympic return

PARIS, France (AFP) — Simone Biles made a blockbuster return to Olympic competition on Sunday, powering through left calf pain to get her multiple-medal bid off to a rousing start.

The American, aiming to add to the four gold medals she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, tweaked her left calf warming up for her second apparatus, the floor exercise.

It didn't stop her from soaring through her signature Yurchenko double pike vault — now known as the Biles II — which even with a big step back on landing earned a 9.4 for execution for a massive total of 15.800 points.

She topped the qualifying standings in all-around, vault and floor exercise, was second on beam behind China's Zhou Yaquin and just missed out on a place in the uneven bars final.

Even when pain in her leg had Biles crawling on hands and knees toward her teammates, coach Cecile Landi said there was never any doubt that she would continue.

"Never in her mind," Landi said, adding that she was also confident that Biles would be ready to go for the team final on Tuesday and the individual events to follow.

"Pretty amazing," was Landi's assessment after Biles piled up 59.566 points in the

all-around standings.

The United States, on a mission to regain team gold after settling for silver in Tokyo three years ago, topped the team standings on 172.296 points, leading Italy, China and Brazil — who were led by a powerhouse performance from Rebeca Andrade.

Japan, Canada, Great Britain and Romania rounded out the team qualifiers.

Biles's Olympic return had Bercy Arena abuzz, the crowd featuring Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain and Greta Gerwig, pop star Ariana Grande, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and rapper Snoop Dogg.

After entering the arena to deafening cheers, Biles crushed every element in her opening balance beam routine.

It was then she appeared to hurt herself warming up for the floor exercise, but after having her leg and ankle taped she delivered a dynamic floor routine that featured both her Biles I double layout with half a twist and her Biles II "triple-double" of two back flips with three twists.