BI: No exemption on foreign POGO workers policy

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) stressed on Monday that foreign workers employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) must leave the country, with no exemptions even for those with families in the Philippines.

“As of now, we do not have room for any adjustments in the procedure. They would have to leave the country,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said during a briefing, adding that foreign POGO workers cannot change their visa status to remain in the Philippines.

“This is the limitation of their stay here. Since (the operations of their companies) have been downgraded, they would have to leave the country. They could no longer extend further. They could no longer convert it to any other type of visa,” Sandoval said.

She also revealed that BI commissioner Norman Tansingco requested a meeting with other visa-issuing agencies to standardize their actions on dealing with foreign workers.

An estimated 20,000 foreign workers, primarily Chinese nationals, will be affected by the order following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s announcement of a total ban on POGO and internet gaming licensee operations during his third State of the Nation Address.

The President also ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to cease POGO operations by the end of the year.

The BI has given foreign POGO workers until 24 September 2024 to voluntarily leave the country or face deportation.