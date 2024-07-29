Albay Agrarian Reform beneficiaries take oaths

A total of 64 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) have taken their oaths and signed Applications to Purchase and Farmer’s Undertaking (APFU), qualifying them for the screening process to become land recipients in Albay under the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

The ARBs include 48 farmers from landholdings covering a total area of 116.09 hectares in Barangay Malobago, Guinobatan, and 16 farmers from landholdings totaling 38.57 hectares across different barangays in Libon and Oas towns.

The landholdings in Guinobatan were under the names of Roberto Bolinas and Azarias Moraleda.

During the ceremony, Alteza encouraged the farmers to fulfill their obligations as beneficiaries and to cultivate and make the land productive. She reminded the ARBs to avoid illegal activities such as the sale and lease of lands, which are grounds for disqualification from the program.

“As beneficiaries, it is mandatory to pay the amortization to the Landbank of the Philippines and fulfill your tax obligations to the municipal office. Additionally, selling, leasing, or division of the property is not encouraged,” she emphasized.

In Libon, the landholdings include 9.5 hectares in Barangay Molosbolos formerly owned by Dominador Dycoco, 7.5 hectares in Sitio Tagbac, Barangay Macabugos previously owned by Ricardo Dycoco, 5.4 hectares in Barangay Alongong once owned by Monino Segarra, and 9.17 hectares in Barangay Buga formerly belonging to Vicente Seda.

In Oas town, one farmer is eligible to receive 7 hectares of land previously owned by Eladio Rayala in Barangay Moroponros.

Libon Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer Dennis De Los Santos highlighted the importance of the oath-taking ceremony, saying, “It symbolizes the farmers’ readiness to actively engage in agricultural activities and contribute to rural development, ensuring equitable distribution of land resources in their community.”

One of the recipients, Imelda Paloma Bragais, president of the Palanas Agrarian Reform Community Association, expressed her gratitude to the DAR for resolving longstanding land issues.

“I’m immensely grateful to DAR Albay for resolving the longstanding issue of Hacienda Bolinas; soon, ownership will be transferred to us,” she said.

The signing of the APFU and oath-taking ceremonies took place at the covered court of Barangay Palanas in Guinobatan and at the Municipal Trial Court of Polangui-Libon-Oas.