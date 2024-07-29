AFAD launches sporting arms show

The 30th Defense and Sporting Arms Show, organized by the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD), is set to take place from 21 to 25 August 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

It will feature a range of sporting firearms and shooting products from both local and international manufacturers.

AFAD spokesperson Alaric “Aric” Topacio announced that over 40 exhibitors will showcase thousands of products, catering to enthusiasts and the defense industry alike.

“We’re fully booked, and our members and exhibitors are eager to make this year’s arms show unforgettable,” Topacio said at a media launch in Makati City. He also stressed the longevity of the event, noting it as the 30th show since AFAD’s formation over three decades ago.

Topacio highlighted AFAD’s efforts to prevent the spread of loose firearms through education, promotion, and programs aimed at responsible gun ownership. “We have built a stronger community over the years,” he said, adding that the 30th edition of the show reflects these ongoing efforts.

The new set of AFAD officers includes Edwin Peter B. Lim of Magnus Sports Shops as president, Reynaldo C. Espineli of R. Espineli Trading as vice president, and Maria Cristina Tuason-Gonzalez of Squires Bingham International, Inc. as secretary. The board also features Edwin D. Año Jr. of Topspot Guns and Ammunition Trading as treasurer, with Topacio serving as comptroller.

Lim, who is also the current president of the Philippine Practical Shooting Association, expressed optimism about AFAD’s future, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among members to sustain the industry’s growth.

The event is expected to attract notable guests, including Ilocos Norte 1st District Congressman Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Araneta Marcos, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, and Senator Lito Lapid. Key officials from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are also anticipated to attend.

In addition to the exhibits, the show will feature seminars and educational programs on self-defense, responsible gun ownership, firearms safety handling, and gun ownership regulation policies. “The negative perceptions and misconceptions about guns and firearms are challenging, but they also motivate us to work even harder,” Topacio said, stressing the importance of education in promoting responsible gun ownership.