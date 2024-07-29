Accountant accuses Bamban mayor of lying

Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s accountant Nancy Jimenez Gamo on Monday debunked earlier statements made by the embattled local chief executive that they do not know each other, stressing that the latter had been her client on a transactional basis.

“She (Guo) was lying,” Gamo told senators during the fifth hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family and Gender Equality into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Gamo made the assertion after she was asked by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian about her take on the embattled local chief executive’s denial that they were related.

According to her, Guo contracted her services to process the registration of Hong Sheng Gaming Technology and Zun Yuan Technology Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guo was a former incorporator of Baofu Land Development, which owned the compound where Hong Sheng leased office space. It was closed by the authorities for illegal activities such as scamming.

“It was also Alice who referred my services to Zun Yuan because, as I said, Alice was my only client in Tarlac. So, whoever knows me there, it was through Alice,” she said.

Gamo also belied Guo’s assertion that the latter only acted as a “bridge” for Hong Sheng.

“She was saying she only acted as a bridge. I could not say that she was not involved because the first company’s lease contract was under the name of Baofu, and its representative was Alice Guo,” she said.

Before the end of the hearing, Gamo, who has been detained at the Senate for more than two weeks, was ordered released.

The Senate panel’s chair, Senator Risa Hontiveros, approved the motion lifting the contempt order against Gamo. Citing Gamo’s cooperation, Senator Robin Padilla made the motion before the conclusion of the hearing.