98% of classes opened — Angara

Classes in 98 percent of public schools nationwide opened on Monday, 29 July, for school year 2024-2025, according to Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

Of the schools that failed to open due to the lingering effects of typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon, Angara said, “That’s small, the one (percent), that’s not even two percent of the whole country.”

“That means 98 percent of schools (opened),” he noted in an interview during his visit to the Carmona National High School in Cavite.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, the Department of Education reported that 841 schools had postponed the opening of classes, affecting 803,721 learners.

Angara said schools that reset the opening will conduct make-up sessions on Saturdays.

“Usually that’s how it’s done, right? When weekdays are missed, we make up during the weekend,” he said.

Angara said schools will accept late enrollees until September, particularly in areas hardest hit by typhoon “Carina.”

The total number of enrollees as of 12 p.m. Monday stood at 20,598,072, including Alternative Learning System students, the DepEd said.

Aside from Carmona National High School, Angara checked up on the Biñan Elementary School in Laguna, Muntinlupa National High School in Muntinlupa City and Casimiro Ynares National High School in Rizal.

Angara expressed his appreciation to the education community, teachers, students, and other stakeholders for the smooth and orderly school opening.