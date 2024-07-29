​64 Albay farmers take oath as ARBs

A total of 64 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) have taken their oath and signed the Application to Purchase and Farmer’s Undertaking (APFU) as they qualify for the screening process to become land recipients in Albay under the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

The ceremonies were held in different locations across Albay, with farmers taking their oath before Provincial Agrarian Reform program officer Maria Eugenia Alteza. The ARBs include 48 farmers from landholdings covering a total area of 116.09 hectares in Barangay Malobago, Guinobatan, and 16 farmers from landholdings totaling 38.57 hectares across various barangays in Libon and Oas towns.

The landholdings in Guinobatan were under the names of Roberto Bolinas and Azarias Moraleda.

During the ceremony, Alteza encouraged the farmers to fulfill their obligations as beneficiaries and to cultivate and make the land productive. She reminded the ARBs to avoid illegal activities such as the sale and lease of lands, which are grounds for disqualification from the program.

“As beneficiaries, it is mandatory to pay the amortization to the Land Bank of the Philippines and fulfill your tax obligations to the municipal office. Additionally, selling, leasing, or division of the property is not encouraged,” she emphasized.

In Libon, the landholdings include 9.5 hectares in Barangay Molosbolos, formerly owned by Dominador Dycoco, 7.5 hectares in Sitio Tagbac, Barangay Macabugos previously owned by Ricardo Dycoco, 5.4 hectares in Barangay Alongong once owned by Monino Segarra, and 9.17 hectares in Barangay Buga formerly belonging to Vicente Seda.

In Oas town, one farmer is deemed eligible to receive 7 hectares of land previously owned by Eladio Rayala in Barangay Moroponros.