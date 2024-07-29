40 health centers damaged by Carina

About 40 barangay health centers and facilities have been damaged by Super Typhoon Carina, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Monday.

Those damaged barangay health centers and facilities were from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon.

"We will rebuild those. We have quick relief funds," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa told reporters during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between DOH and DOT in Makati.

"If we rebuild them, they have to be climate-resilient. Because they were built prior to the area of strong typhoons and climate change effects. So we need to start building climate-resilient health facilities," Herbosa added.

The Health chief, however, assured that health services in those areas remain unhampered.

As of 29 July, the reported fatalities due to the impact of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon or habagat have jumped to 36, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.