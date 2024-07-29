‘25 NEP sees reduced intel, ‘confi’ funds

The Marcos administration is seeking less in confidential and intelligence funds for 2025, lower by 16 percent compared to this year, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Monday.

In a press briefing at the DBM Central Office, Pangandaman said the total allocation of P12.3 billion in the 2024 General Appropriations Act declined to P10.286 billion in the proposed 2025 National Expenditure Program (NEP).

Broken down, the NEP for next year has set aside P5.92 billion for intelligence and P4.37 billion for confidential funds.

The 2015 DBM-Commission on Audit (CoA) Joint Circular says that “confidential funds” are for surveillance activities of civilian government agencies, while “intelligence expenses” are for activities of military and civilian personnel that directly affect national security and involve the gathering of intelligence.

The allocation request aims to ensure that only essential departments and agencies with a demonstrated need for the funds would receive funds, contributing to a more efficient and transparent use of government resources.