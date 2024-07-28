Works of F.B. Concepcion on exhibit at Avellana Art Gallery

Selected works highlighting the masterful skill of Florencio B. Concepcion (1933-2006), or more widely known as FB Concepcion, will be in a show entitled “Mixed Media: Florencio B. Concepcion” at Avellana Art Gallery from 27 July to 27 August, which will highlight the artist’s abstract works ranging from the late 50s to his final years.

Curated by Miguel Rosales, creative director at Caramel, the works in the show represent the different media the artist used to express his art, not just in the luminous oils on canvas he is known for, but also in more experimental types such as ceramic, printmaking and other works on paper, and the very layered works done during his highly sought after Roman period.

“Viewers will see how he shifted from figurative abstraction to the purely abstract via a sampling of select works that come mainly from the artist’s estate, many of which will be on view for the first time, with some works on loan from private collections,” says Rosales. “This is a rare opportunity to acquire works with direct provenance from the artist and to see them all together at the gallery that showed his works through the years.”